Zach Browne had four goals and two assists to lead St. Clair to a 6-4 victory over visiting Valmeyer Wednesday at Union.
Also contributing for St. Clair were Brandon Barnes (one goal, two assists) and Austin Dunn (one goal, one assist). Collin Thacker saved 12 of 16 shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for St. Clair. Valmeyer got offensive contributions from Trevor McClellan and Nathan Touchette each with two goals and an assist.
St. Clair (1-2) plays at home against Gateway Science Academy on Friday at 5 p.m. Valmeyer (0-8) will be away at Valley Park on Friday, September 20 at 3:30 p.m.