Recap: St. Dominic beats Borgia
Jake Karolczak had a hat trick to lead St. Dominic to a 4-0 win over Borgia Thursday at Borgia. He was credited with the game winning goal.

Jimmy Doherty also contributed for St. Dominic with a goal and two assists. St. Dominic goalie Will Nicholson saved both shots he faced to pick up the win.

St. Dominic (2-0) will host Holt on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Borgia (0-1) plays at Cape Notre Dame on Friday at 7 p.m.

