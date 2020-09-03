Recap: St. Dominic beats Borgia

Jake Karolczak had a hat trick to lead St. Dominic to a 4-0 win over Borgia Thursday at Borgia. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Jimmy Doherty also contributed for St. Dominic with a goal and two assists. St. Dominic goalie Will Nicholson saved both shots he faced to pick up the win.
St. Dominic (2-0) will host Holt on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Borgia (0-1) plays at Cape Notre Dame on Friday at 7 p.m.
