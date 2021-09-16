 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Dominic downs Summit
0 comments

Recap: St. Dominic downs Summit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

St. Dominic trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 win over Summit Thursday at Summit.

Contributing offensively for St. Dominic were Brennon Schulz and Michael Holliday each with a goal. St. Dominic goalie Aiden Mylenbusch earned the victory. Sam Laaker scored for Summit.

St. Dominic (7-0) plays Francis Howell at Summit on Friday at 5 p.m. Summit (3-4) hosts Rock Bridge on Friday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

High School Athletes of the Week: Sept. 16, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/101. Francis Howell (5-1) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (3-1) was idle.3. Edwardsville (9-1) was idle.4. CBC (4-0) w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News