Recap: St. Dominic downs Summit

St. Dominic trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 win over Summit Thursday at Summit.
Contributing offensively for St. Dominic were Brennon Schulz and Michael Holliday each with a goal. St. Dominic goalie Aiden Mylenbusch earned the victory. Sam Laaker scored for Summit.
St. Dominic (7-0) plays Francis Howell at Summit on Friday at 5 p.m. Summit (3-4) hosts Rock Bridge on Friday at 7 p.m.
