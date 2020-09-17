Recap: St. Dominic edges Francis Howell

St. Dominic defeated Francis Howell 2-0 Thursday at Francis Howell.
Contributing offensively for St. Dominic were Michael Holliday and Andrew Harper each with a goal. Will Nicholson was credited with the victory in goal for St. Dominic.
St. Dominic (7-0) plays at home against Borgia on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Francis Howell (3-2) plays at home against Rock Bridge on Saturday at 11 a.m.
