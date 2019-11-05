St. Dominic defeated visiting Liberty (Wentzville) on penalty kicks Tuesday at Liberty (Wentzville). The game was scoreless after three overtime periods.
Recap: St. Dominic outlasts Liberty (Wentzville)
- StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
