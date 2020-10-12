 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Dominic slips past Francis Howell Central
0 comments

Recap: St. Dominic slips past Francis Howell Central

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Nate Grewe had two goals to lead St. Dominic to a 2-1 win over visiting Francis Howell Central Monday.

Jake Karolczak also contributed for St. Dominic with two assists. Will Nicholson saved four of five shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for St. Dominic. Jimmy Sanchez scored the goal for Francis Howell Central.

St. Dominic (14-0) hosts Summit on Thursday at 6 p.m. Francis Howell Central (11-3) will host Holt on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports