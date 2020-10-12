Recap: St. Dominic slips past Francis Howell Central

Nate Grewe had two goals to lead St. Dominic to a 2-1 win over visiting Francis Howell Central Monday.
Jake Karolczak also contributed for St. Dominic with two assists. Will Nicholson saved four of five shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for St. Dominic. Jimmy Sanchez scored the goal for Francis Howell Central.
St. Dominic (14-0) hosts Summit on Thursday at 6 p.m. Francis Howell Central (11-3) will host Holt on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
