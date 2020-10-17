 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Dominic slips past SLUH
Jimmy Doherty had two goals to lead St. Dominic to a 3-1 victory over visiting SLUH Saturday. He was credited with the game winning goal.

Jake Karolczak also contributed for St. Dominic with a goal and an assist. St. Dominic goalie Will Nicholson stopped five of six shots he faced to pick up the win. Evan Yalavarthi scored for SLUH.

St. Dominic (16-0) travels to De Smet on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. SLUH (4-2) goes on the road to play Eureka on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

