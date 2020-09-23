 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Dominic topples Northwest Cedar Hill
0 comments

Recap: St. Dominic topples Northwest Cedar Hill

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Nate Grewe had two goals to lead St. Dominic to a 5-0 win over Northwest Cedar Hill Wednesday at Northwest Cedar Hill. He was credited with the game winning goal.

Also contributing for St. Dominic were Drew Nicholson (one goal, one assist), Jake Karolczak (one goal) and Brennon Schulz (one goal). Will Nicholson saved all six shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for St. Dominic.

St. Dominic (9-0) hosts Tolton Catholic on Saturday, October 3 at 11:30 a.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-2) travels to Perryville on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/211. Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (6-1) at Fort Zumwalt West (3-5), 5:30 p.m.3. Summit …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports