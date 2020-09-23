Recap: St. Dominic topples Northwest Cedar Hill

Nate Grewe had two goals to lead St. Dominic to a 5-0 win over Northwest Cedar Hill Wednesday at Northwest Cedar Hill. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Also contributing for St. Dominic were Drew Nicholson (one goal, one assist), Jake Karolczak (one goal) and Brennon Schulz (one goal). Will Nicholson saved all six shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for St. Dominic.
St. Dominic (9-0) hosts Tolton Catholic on Saturday, October 3 at 11:30 a.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-2) travels to Perryville on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
