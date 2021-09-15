Recap: St. Dominic tops Duchesne

Nate Grewe had two goals (including the game winner) to lead St. Dominic to a 5-0 win over visiting Duchesne Wednesday.

Other players tallying for St. Dominic were Jack Lafata (one goal, one assist), Johnny Petruso (one goal), Aiden Wania (one goal) and Andrew Harper (two assists). Aiden Mylenbusch was credited with the victory in goal for St. Dominic.

St. Dominic (6-0) will be away at Summit on Thursday at 5 p.m. Duchesne (2-5) plays Father McGivney at Gordon Moore Park on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.