Recap: St. Dominic waltzes over Borgia

St. Dominic waltzed over visiting Borgia 8-0 Tuesday.
Leading the way offensively for St. Dominic were Garrett Havrilla (two goals), Nick Wolfmeier (two goals), Jake Karolczak (one goal, one assist), Jimmy Doherty (one goal, one assist), Nate Grewe (one goal), Drew Nicholson (one goal) and Ben Eusterbrock (two assists). Luke Bauche saved both shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for St. Dominic.
St. Dominic (8-0) travels to Northwest Cedar Hill on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Borgia (4-3) will host Southern Boone on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
