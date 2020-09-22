 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Dominic waltzes over Borgia
0 comments

Recap: St. Dominic waltzes over Borgia

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

St. Dominic waltzed over visiting Borgia 8-0 Tuesday.

Leading the way offensively for St. Dominic were Garrett Havrilla (two goals), Nick Wolfmeier (two goals), Jake Karolczak (one goal, one assist), Jimmy Doherty (one goal, one assist), Nate Grewe (one goal), Drew Nicholson (one goal) and Ben Eusterbrock (two assists). Luke Bauche saved both shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for St. Dominic.

St. Dominic (8-0) travels to Northwest Cedar Hill on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Borgia (4-3) will host Southern Boone on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/211. Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (6-1) at Fort Zumwalt West (3-5), 5:30 p.m.3. Summit …

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/221. Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt North (2-4), 7 p.m.2. Francis Howell Central (8-1) vs. Timberland (5-3…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports