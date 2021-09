Nathan Stoll had two goals and an assist to lead St. Pius X to a 3-0 victory over visiting Windsor (Imperial) Monday.

Colin Brown also contributed for St. Pius X with a goal. St. Pius X goalie Zander Street earned the victory.

St. Pius X (4-1) travels to Festus on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (1-4) goes on the road to play Mehlville on Wednesday at 7 p.m.