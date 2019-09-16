Staunton got a hat trick and two assists from Brent Kinder and a hat trick (including the game winner) and an assist from Ian Bridges in a 8-1 victory over visiting Lebanon, Illinois Monday.
Also contributing offensively for Staunton were Joseph Haenel and Drake Rantanen each with a goal. Daniel Pratte picked up the win in goal for Staunton. Derrick Johnson scored for Lebanon, Illinois.
Staunton (4-6) will host Carlinville on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Lebanon, Illinois (0-5) plays at Carlyle on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.