Recap: Staunton upends Springfield Calvary

Hunter Rantanen had a hat trick to lead Staunton to a 7-1 victory over Springfield Calvary Thursday at Springfield Calvary. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Other key offensive contributors for Staunton were Troy Albertina, Max Fairman, Drake Rantanen and Matthew Sievers each with a goal and an assist. Staunton goalie Max Fairman saved one of two shots he faced to pick up the win. Orlando Johnson scored the goal for Springfield Calvary.
Staunton (6-4) will host Greenville on Saturday at 10 a.m.