Recap: Sullivan edges Pacific
Recap: Sullivan edges Pacific

Sullivan outlasted visiting Pacific 2-1 in double overtime on Monday.

Lucas Livell led Sullivan with a goal. Andrew Starr saved 11 of 12 shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Sullivan. Blake Bearden scored for Pacific.

Sullivan (10-5) travels to Warrenton on Thursday at 5 p.m. Pacific (9-8) will be away at Borgia on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

