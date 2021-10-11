Recap: Sullivan edges Pacific

Sullivan outlasted visiting Pacific 2-1 in double overtime on Monday.
Lucas Livell led Sullivan with a goal. Andrew Starr saved 11 of 12 shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Sullivan. Blake Bearden scored for Pacific.
Sullivan (10-5) travels to Warrenton on Thursday at 5 p.m. Pacific (9-8) will be away at Borgia on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
