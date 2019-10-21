Sullivan got a hat trick and three assists from Ethan Kackley and two goals from Collin Farrell in a 8-0 win over St. Clair Monday at St. Clair. The game winning goal went to Farrell.
Other players with numbers for Sullivan were Jacob Brooks (two goals), Drake Martin (one goal) and Logan McCumminsky (two assists). Kaleb White saved the only shot he faced to earn the victory in goal for Sullivan.
Sullivan (7-13) will host Union on Tuesday at 5 p.m. St. Clair (2-15) will host Hillsboro on Tuesday at 5 p.m.