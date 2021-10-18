Recap: Sullivan upends St. Clair

Sullivan got a hat trick from Charlie Lohden and two goals (including the game winner) from Dillon Freeman in a 8-0 victory over St. Clair Monday at St. Clair.
Other players tallying for Sullivan were Zechariah Beagle (one goal, one assist), Trey Behrens (one goal, one assist) and Kaleb White (one goal). Sullivan keeper Andrew Starr earned the win.
Sullivan (11-6) hosts Union on Tuesday at 5 p.m. St. Clair (0-16) travels to Warrenton on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
