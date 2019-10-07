Christian Kraus had a hat trick (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Summit to a 5-2 win over Kirkwood Monday at Kirkwood.
Summit also got offensive contributions from Mason Crew (one goal), Kurt Lampen (one goal) and Jonathan Thomas (two assists). Summit keeper Dominic Haggard earned the win. Key offensive contributors for Kirkwood were Andres Guzman and Jake Hinrichs each with a goal.
Summit (13-0) visits Lindbergh on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Kirkwood (12-2) plays at Webster Groves on Friday at 4:15 p.m.