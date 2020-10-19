Recap: Summit topples Lindbergh

Taylor Savage had two goals and an assist to lead Summit to a 4-1 victory over Lindbergh Monday at Lindbergh.
Also contributing points for Summit were Mason Crew (one goal), Tyler Bouckaert (one goal) and Ryan Montgomery (two assists). Dominic Haggard picked up the win in goal for Summit. Nedim Sarajlilja scored for Lindbergh.
Summit (4-5) plays at home against Timberland on Friday at 6 p.m. Lindbergh (8-1) visits Marquette on Thursday at 6 p.m.
