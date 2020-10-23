 Skip to main content
Recap: Summit topples Timberland
Recap: Summit topples Timberland

Mason Crew had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Summit to a 5-0 victory over visiting Timberland Friday.

Also contributing points for Summit were Drew Johnson (one goal), John Rheinheimer (one goal), Taylor Savage (one goal) and Rhett Emmenegger (two assists). Drew Findley picked up the win in goal for Summit.

Summit (5-5) plays at Parkway West on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Timberland (13-8) plays at home against Francis Howell on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

