Recap: Timberland breezes by Borgia

Timberland got a goal and three assists from Adam Luetkemeyer and the game winning goal and two assists from Connor Kendall in a 9-1 win over visiting Borgia Monday.
Timberland also got offensive contributions from Jacob Callahan (one goal, one assist), Zach Renz (one goal, one assist), Nicholas Alberts (one goal, one assist), Sagan Borengasser (one goal), Dominic Eggering (one goal), Landon Keener (one goal) and Patrick Nettler (one goal). Timberland keeper Micah Kramer earned the win. Zach Mort scored the goal for Borgia.
Timberland (7-5) visits Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Borgia (6-7) hosts Hickman on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
