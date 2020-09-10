 Skip to main content
Recap: Timberland defeats Duchesne
Timberland squeaked by visiting Duchesne 2-0 Thursday.

Key offensive players for Timberland were Nicholas Alberts (one goal, one assist) and Jacob Callahan (one goal). Mitchell Weitkamp saved all three shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Timberland.

Timberland (3-2) plays at home against Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Duchesne (2-2) travels to Hillsboro on Saturday at 1 p.m.

