Recap: Timberland defeats Francis Howell

Timberland defeated Francis Howell on penalty kicks Monday at Francis Howell. The game was scoreless after three overtime periods.
Micah Kramer picked up the win in goal for Timberland.
Timberland (16-7) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt East on Thursday at 6 p.m. Francis Howell (17-5) hosts Kirkwood on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.
