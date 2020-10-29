Recap: Timberland downs Fort Zumwalt East

Timberland defeated Fort Zumwalt East 2-1 Thursday at Fort Zumwalt East.
Key offensive contributors for Timberland were Adam Luetkemeyer and Jacob Callahan each with a goal. Timberland goalie Mitchell Weitkamp earned the victory. Michael Brophy scored for Fort Zumwalt East.
Timberland (14-9) plays Battle at Holt on Monday at 5 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (12-8) plays at home against St. Charles on Monday at 5 p.m.
