Recap: Timberland downs Fort Zumwalt East
Timberland defeated Fort Zumwalt East 2-1 Thursday at Fort Zumwalt East.

Key offensive contributors for Timberland were Adam Luetkemeyer and Jacob Callahan each with a goal. Timberland goalie Mitchell Weitkamp earned the victory. Michael Brophy scored for Fort Zumwalt East.

Timberland (14-9) plays Battle at Holt on Monday at 5 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (12-8) plays at home against St. Charles on Monday at 5 p.m.

