Recap: Timberland downs Francis Howell Central

Timberland downed visiting Francis Howell Central 2-1 Tuesday.
Contributing offensively for Timberland were Jacob Callahan and Luke Stanfill each with a goal. Micah Kramer was credited with the victory in goal for Timberland. Cristian Padilla scored the goal for Francis Howell Central.
Timberland (7-3) will be away at MICDS on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Francis Howell Central (6-3) will play Ladue at Gay Field on Monday at 6 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.