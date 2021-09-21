 Skip to main content
Recap: Timberland downs Francis Howell Central
Recap: Timberland downs Francis Howell Central

Timberland downed visiting Francis Howell Central 2-1 Tuesday.

Contributing offensively for Timberland were Jacob Callahan and Luke Stanfill each with a goal. Micah Kramer was credited with the victory in goal for Timberland. Cristian Padilla scored the goal for Francis Howell Central.

Timberland (7-3) will be away at MICDS on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Francis Howell Central (6-3) will play Ladue at Gay Field on Monday at 6 p.m.

