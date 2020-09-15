Recap: Timberland edges Troy Buchanan

Jacob Callahan had two goals and an assist to lead Timberland to a 3-2 victory over visiting Troy Buchanan Tuesday.
Zach Renz also contributed for Timberland with the game winning goal. Timberland goalie Mitchell Weitkamp earned the victory. Adding offensive numbers for Troy Buchanan were Levi Caldwell and Mitchell Ottinger each with a goal.
Timberland (4-2) will be away at Fort Zumwalt West on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Troy Buchanan (0-3) will host St. Charles West on Thursday, September 24 at 5:45 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.