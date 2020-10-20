Recap: Timberland slips past Francis Howell Central

Timberland slipped past visiting Francis Howell Central 2-1 Tuesday.
Contributing offensively for Timberland were Noah Crets (one goal), Jacob Callahan (one goal) and Adam Luetkemeyer (two assists). Mitchell Weitkamp picked up the win in goal for Timberland. Jimmy Sanchez scored for Francis Howell Central.
Timberland (12-7) will play at Holt on Thursday at 6 p.m. Francis Howell Central (13-4) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt West on Thursday at 6 p.m.
