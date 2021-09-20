Recap: Timberland squeaks by Borgia

Timberland slipped past Borgia 4-2 Monday at Borgia.
Adding offensive numbers for Timberland were Gavin Peimann (two goals), Jacob Callahan (one goal, one assist), Cooper Shinn (one goal) and Tyler Berndt (two assists). Micah Kramer picked up the win in goal for Timberland. Borgia got points from Zach Mort (one goal, one assist) and Peyton Grannemann (one goal).
Timberland (6-3) will host Francis Howell Central on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Borgia (0-8) will host St. Dominic on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
