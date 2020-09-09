 Skip to main content
Recap: Timberland tops Hillsboro
Zach Renz had a hat trick and two assists to lead Timberland to a 7-2 win over visiting Hillsboro Wednesday.

Timberland also got points from Adam Luetkemeyer (one goal, one assist), Nicholas Alberts (one goal, one assist), Connor Kendall (one goal) and Landon Keener (one goal). Timberland goalie Micah Kramer earned the victory. Adding offensive numbers for Hillsboro were Jacob Bogowith and Colton Leonard each with a goal.

Timberland (2-2) hosts Duchesne on Thursday at 5 p.m. Hillsboro (0-3) will host Duchesne on Saturday at 1 p.m.

