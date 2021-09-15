Recap: Triad beats Waterloo

Jake Ellis had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Triad to a 3-0 victory over Waterloo Wednesday at Waterloo.
Jake Stewart also contributed for Triad with a goal and two assists. Triad goalie David DuPont earned the victory.
Triad (7-0) will play Civic Memorial at Bethalto Sports Complex on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Waterloo (3-4) plays at Mascoutah on Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.