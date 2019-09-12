Triad got a hat trick from Colton Clark and two goals and an assist from Travis Speer in a 8-0 victory over visiting Belleville West Thursday.
Other key offensive contributors for Triad included Sam Beeman (one goal), Joe Wade (one goal), Roger Weber (one goal), Jake Ellis (two assists) and Michael Tentis (two assists). David DuPont saved both shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Triad.
Triad (7-0) will host Civic Memorial on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Belleville West (3-5) hosts Althoff on Monday at 5 p.m.