Recap: Triad downs Civic Memorial
Triad squeaked by Civic Memorial 4-2 Tuesday at Bethalto Sports Complex.

Leading the way offensively for Triad were Tobey Suter (one goal, one assist), Trent Cissel (one goal), Eli Kraabel (one goal) and Wyatt Suter (one goal). David DuPont saved four of six shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Triad. Key offensive players for Civic Memorial were Bryce Davis (two goals) and Lucas Ambrose (two assists).

Triad (14-2) plays at home against Jerseyville on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Civic Memorial (10-4) will be away at Mascoutah on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

