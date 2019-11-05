Triad downed visiting Morton 3-1 Tuesday.
Triad got offensive contributions from Michael Tentis (two goals) and Colton Clark (one goal, one assist). David DuPont saved 10 of 11 shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Triad.
