Recap: Triad ties O'Fallon
O'Fallon battled visiting Triad to a 1-1 standoff Monday.

Jake Ellis led Triad with a goal. Sam Becker scored the goal for O'Fallon.

Triad (13-2) plays Civic Memorial at Bethalto Sports Complex on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. O'Fallon (7-4) visits Gibault on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

