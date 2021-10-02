Recap: Triad topples Alton Marquette

Jake Ellis had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Triad to a 4-1 victory over visiting Alton Marquette Saturday.

Triad also got points from Tobey Suter (one goal, one assist) and Roger Weber (one goal). Triad goalie Brayden Tonn saved three of four shots he faced to pick up the win. Quinn Copeland scored for Alton Marquette.