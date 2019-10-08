Michael Tentis had two goals and two assists to lead Triad to a 6-1 victory over Civic Memorial Tuesday at Bethalto Sports Complex.
Other players with points for Triad included Joe Wade (one goal, one assist), Sam Beeman (one goal), Jake Stewart (one goal), Roger Weber (one goal) and Colton Clark (two assists). David DuPont picked up the win in goal for Triad. Lucas Ambrose scored for Civic Memorial.
Triad (15-1) plays at home against Jerseyville on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Civic Memorial (15-6) goes on the road to play Mascoutah on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.