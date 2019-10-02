Dylan Emge had two goals and an assist to lead Troy Buchanan to a 5-2 victory over visiting Fox Wednesday.
Other key offensive contributors for Troy Buchanan included Maurice Morgan, Levi Caldwell and Aaron Vaughn each with a goal and an assist. Dylan Tiepelman-Albregts saved four of six shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Troy Buchanan. Luke Kos led the way for Fox with two goals.
Troy Buchanan (7-5) will play Bayless at Soccer Park on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. Fox (4-10) plays at home against Affton on Monday at 4:15 p.m.