Recap: Troy Buchanan beats St. Charles West

Riley Dulaney had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Troy Buchanan to a 4-1 victory over visiting St. Charles West Thursday.
Also adding offensive numbers for Troy Buchanan were Levi Caldwell (two goals) and Caleb Jacobs (two assists). Timothy Balducci saved all six shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Troy Buchanan. Steve Morales scored the goal for St. Charles West.
Troy Buchanan (2-3) travels to Holt on Tuesday at 6 p.m. St. Charles West (3-4) plays at home against Warrenton on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
