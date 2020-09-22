Recap: Troy Buchanan rips O'Fallon Christian

Mitchell Ottinger had two goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Troy Buchanan to a 8-0 win over O'Fallon Christian Tuesday at O'Fallon Christian.
Other players with numbers for Troy Buchanan were Caleb Jacobs (one goal, one assist), Jacob Love (one goal, one assist), Aaron Vaughn (one goal, one assist), Levi Caldwell (one goal), Matthew McLaughlin (one goal), Nathan Ryan (one goal) and Jacob Latta (three assists). Timothy Balducci was credited with the victory in goal for Troy Buchanan.
Troy Buchanan (1-3) hosts St. Charles West on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (2-6) will play at St. Charles on Thursday at 5 p.m.
