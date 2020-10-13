 Skip to main content
Recap: Union slips past Festus
0 comments

Union squeaked by Festus 3-2 Tuesday at Festus.

Leading the way offensively for Union were Isaiah Cojocaru (two goals) and Eddy Luta (one goal, one assist). Ian Meyer saved seven of nine shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Union. Contributing offensively for Festus were Alec Bell and Stephen Darden each with a goal.

Union (13-3) goes on the road to play Winfield on Thursday at 4 p.m. Festus (6-7) goes on the road to play Hillsboro on Tuesday, October 20 at 5 p.m.

