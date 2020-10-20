 Skip to main content
Recap: Union squeaks by Sullivan
Recap: Union squeaks by Sullivan

Union slipped past visiting Sullivan 2-1 Tuesday.

Contributing for Union were Isaiah Cojocaru (one goal, one assist) and Daniel Thwing (one goal). Ian Meyer saved two of three shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Union. Jacob Brooks scored the goal for Sullivan.

Union (16-3) will be away at Pacific on Thursday at 5 p.m. Sullivan (2-15) will be away at Pacific on Tuesday, October 27 at 5 p.m.

