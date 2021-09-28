 Skip to main content
Recap: Union upends St. Clair
Jace Pipes had the game winning goal and two assists to lead Union to a 8-0 victory over visiting St. Clair Tuesday.

Also adding offensive numbers for Union were Ardell Young (two goals), Will Herbst (one goal, two assists), Cooper Bailey (one goal), Bradley Scott (one goal), Donoven Sherwood (one goal) and Peyton Stowe (one goal). Union keeper Cooper Bailey earned the win.

Union (7-2) plays at Pacific on Thursday at 5 p.m. St. Clair (0-10) will host Valley Park on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

