Recap: University City beats Hazelwood Central
Recap: University City beats Hazelwood Central

Patrick Fuller had two goals and an assist to lead University City to a 4-1 victory over Hazelwood Central Monday at Hazelwood Central.

Other players tallying for University City were Jack Forster (one goal, one assist) and Daniel Looby (one goal). Larryn Porter saved three of four shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for University City. Rayon Cunningham scored for Hazelwood Central.

University City (4-4) will host Ritenour on Thursday at 4 p.m. Hazelwood Central (2-4) will play at Lutheran North on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/141. Francis Howell (6-1) def. Francis Howell Central (5-1), 6-2.2. Fort Zumwalt South (5-1) def. Francis Howell Nort…

