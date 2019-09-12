Jalen Corn had a hat trick and two assists to lead University City to a 6-0 victory over Hazelwood East Thursday at Hazelwood East. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Also contributing points for University City were Patrick Fuller (one goal, two assists), Lucas Dean (one goal, one assist) and Nate Martin (one goal). University City goalie Cameron Smith earned the victory.
University City (3-3) hosts North Tech on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Hazelwood East (1-3) will play Lutheran St. Charles at McCluer on Monday at 5:15 p.m.