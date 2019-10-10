University City got two goals (including the game winner) and two assists from Jalen Corn and two goals and an assist from Patrick Fuller in a 8-0 win over visiting Hazelwood East Thursday.
University City also got offensive contributions from Elias Klein (one goal, one assist), Chance Pinkston (one goal), Ward Taveiyon (one goal) and Marion Wright (one goal). University City keeper Cameron Smith earned the win.
University City (12-5) will play Metro at Cleveland on Friday at 4 p.m. Hazelwood East (3-10) will host North Tech on Friday at 4 p.m.