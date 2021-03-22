 Skip to main content
Recap: University City slips past McCluer
Recap: University City slips past McCluer

Lucas Dean and Nate Martin each had two goals and two assists to lead University City to a 5-4 victory over visiting McCluer Monday. Dean was credited with the game winning goal.

Chance Pinkston also contributed for University City with a goal. Brady Klohr saved 10 of 14 shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for University City. Leading the way offensively for McCluer were Ellerly Cole (hat trick) and Aldo Estrada (one goal, two assists).

University City (1-0) hosts Hazelwood West on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. McCluer (1-1) plays at home against Hazelwood Central on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

