University City got a hat trick from Jalen Corn and two goals and an assist from Patrick Fuller in a 5-3 victory over McCluer Tuesday at McCluer. Fuller was credited with the game winning goal.
Cameron Smith saved three of six shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for University City. Contributing for McCluer were Aldo Estrada (one goal, one assist), Ellery Cole (one goal) and Christian Taylor (one goal).
University City (16-5) hosts Maplewood-RH on Wednesday at 4 p.m. McCluer (7-7) plays at home against Hazelwood Central on Thursday at 4 p.m.