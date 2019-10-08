Jalen Corn had a hat trick to lead University City to a 5-2 win over McCluer North Tuesday at McCluer North.
University City also got points from Lucas Dean (one goal, two assists), Inigo Larizgoitia (one goal) and Patrick Fuller (three assists). University City keeper Cameron Smith earned the win. Contributing for McCluer North were Odafe Ochepa and Ethan Yost each with a goal.
University City (11-5) will host Hazelwood East on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. McCluer North (4-7) will be away at McCluer on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.