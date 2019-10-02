Connor Maloney had two goals and an assist to lead Valley Park to a 5-0 win over St. Clair Wednesday at St. Clair.
Other key offensive contributors for Valley Park included Ali Abdalla (one goal, one assist), Ryan Blankley (one goal) and Yesid Posadas (one goal). Valley Park keeper Grant Bellchamber saved all five shots he faced to pick up the win.
Valley Park (5-9) will play Crossroads College Prep at Forest Park on Friday at 4 p.m. St. Clair (2-9) plays at home against De Soto on Thursday at 5 p.m.