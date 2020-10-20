Recap: Vianney beats Oakville

Luca Cirami had two goals to lead Vianney to a 3-0 win over visiting Oakville Tuesday. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Jackson Adamec also contributed for Vianney with a goal. Nick VanDeman saved all three shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Vianney.
Vianney (3-6) will host Eureka on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Oakville (4-4) plays at home against Northwest Cedar Hill on Thursday at 6 p.m.
