 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Vianney beats Oakville
0 comments

Recap: Vianney beats Oakville

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Luca Cirami had two goals to lead Vianney to a 3-0 win over visiting Oakville Tuesday. He was credited with the game winning goal.

Jackson Adamec also contributed for Vianney with a goal. Nick VanDeman saved all three shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Vianney.

Vianney (3-6) will host Eureka on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Oakville (4-4) plays at home against Northwest Cedar Hill on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports