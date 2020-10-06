Recap: Vianney squeaks by Mehlville

Vianney trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 overtime win over Mehlville Tuesday at Mehlville.
Contributing points for Vianney were Chase Pekarik and Will Dehner each with a goal. Vianney keeper Blake Clough stopped six of seven shots he faced to pick up the win. Sandy Sadikovic scored for Mehlville.
Vianney (2-2) will play at SLUH on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Mehlville (2-2) hosts Oakville on Thursday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.